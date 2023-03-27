LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette men involved in separate homicides have been indicted by a Lafayette grand jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

William Roger Broussard, 35, of Lafayette, was indicted for first-degree murder, according to the Attorney’s Office. The indictment stems from the murder of Kouminique Marie Savoy in January.

Dillon Louviere, 20, of Lafayette, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Kerrington Sam, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2022, according to the Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney’s Office also said that Johnnie Dennis Tolliver, of Lafayette, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Abilio Waldermar-Bravo-Lopez. Tolliver was also indicted for the attempted second-degree murder of Maria Rivera, the Attorney’s Office said.

According to the Attorney’s Office, the grand jury also declined to indict Cuba Valliere, Jr., of Carencro, for the second-degree murder of Terrance James Valliere, which occurred on May 18, 2022.