LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette men involved in separate homicides have been indicted by a Lafayette grand jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
- William Roger Broussard, 35, of Lafayette, was indicted for first-degree murder, according to the Attorney’s Office. The indictment stems from the murder of Kouminique Marie Savoy in January.
- Dillon Louviere, 20, of Lafayette, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Kerrington Sam, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2022, according to the Attorney’s Office.
- The Attorney’s Office also said that Johnnie Dennis Tolliver, of Lafayette, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Abilio Waldermar-Bravo-Lopez. Tolliver was also indicted for the attempted second-degree murder of Maria Rivera, the Attorney’s Office said.
According to the Attorney’s Office, the grand jury also declined to indict Cuba Valliere, Jr., of Carencro, for the second-degree murder of Terrance James Valliere, which occurred on May 18, 2022.