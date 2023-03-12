LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been arrested following an early morning shooting in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

LPD said that the suspect was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for attempted-second degree murder, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Two males were also arrested for attempted theft and trespassing.

LPD said that in the early morning hours of March 12, LPD responded to the 100 block of Verdun Street regarding a trespassing call.

Once officers arrived, gunshots were heard. LPD said that a suspect was then located and taken into custody.

During the investigation, it was learned that the suspect fired multiple shots at individuals who were trespassing in his fenced-in yard, according to LPD.

LPD said that one victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital to be treated.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.