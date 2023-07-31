YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Embattled Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux allegedly threatened one of his officers by text over the weekend.

According to a letter sent by Officer Tim Mikhael’s attorney, Boudreaux sent a threatening text to officer Mikhael early Saturday morning around 12 a.m.

News 10 obtained a copy of the letter and Boudreaux’s text that reads in part:

“People like you make me sick to my ******* stomach. Just remember what goes around, comes around. I’m still the chief and I still make decisions. Watch what is coming.” Text From Chief Rickey Boudreaux

News 10 has reached out to both attorneys representing the officer and the chief. We are waiting to hear back from them.