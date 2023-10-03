LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Thomas Park skate park project kicked off Tuesday with a ground breaking ceremony as City officials and community members celebrated the start of the highly anticipated state-of-the-art skate park.

The new skate park will be located at 300 Geraldine Drive, Lafayette, La. and is expected to be complete by early January 2024, according to city officials. Covering 11,200 square feet, the park will feature a street plaza with rails and platforms, a 4.5 to 7-foot bowl and a mini ramp, providing skaters of all levels with a diverse and challenging terrain to enjoy.

Diagrams of features in the park can be viewed here.

The skate park will become a hub for Lafayette’s growing skating community, and will give skaters a safe and enjoyable environment within the city. Bronson Sarver, a longtime skater and community advocate for a skate park, attended the ground breaking ceremony Tuesday.

“I grew up in this neighborhood since 1986, and some of the best skateboarders came out of this area. It means a lot for it to be here in the center of Lafayette,” said Sarver.

The construction of the park is being handled by We Skateparks, who have built skate parks across the country for the last 20 years.

Architect Thomas Hughes with Architects Beazley Moliere managed the project. Designer Tito Porrata, founder of The Platform Group in Orlando, Fl. designed the park. J.B. Mouton is the general contractor and ACSW Architects is serving as the project architect.