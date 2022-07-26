LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – From yoga to cooking classes, Moncus Park will hold several great community events this week.
Here’s this week’s schedule at Moncus Park this week:
- Wednesday, July 27 – Hula Hoop Exercise, hosted by Gerami Academy, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 27 – Restorative Yoga in the Park, hosted by WiseHeartandSage, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, July 28 – Healthy Cooking Class Demonstration, hosted by Soul Fit Meals, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 29 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, July 30 – Lafayette farmers & artisans market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information on Moncus Park or this week’s events, visit their website.