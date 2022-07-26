LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – From yoga to cooking classes, Moncus Park will hold several great community events this week.

Here’s this week’s schedule at Moncus Park this week:

Wednesday, July 27 – Hula Hoop Exercise, hosted by Gerami Academy , from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 – Restorative Yoga in the Park, hosted by WiseHeartandSage , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 – Healthy Cooking Class Demonstration, hosted by Soul Fit Meals , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 – Lafayette farmers & artisans market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on Moncus Park or this week’s events, visit their website.