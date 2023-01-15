LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Several events will be held around Lafayette this week including lots of live music, comedy shows, and much more.
Below is a list of just some of the events held around Lafayette this week:
Monday, Jan. 16
- MLK Day of Service – Congress St. Clean Up at New Day Personal Care Services (11 a.m.)
- Disney All Song Trivia at Legends Bertrand (7 p.m.)
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- Lafayette Reads Together at Lafayette Public Library (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- The Color of Real Estate and Inclusive Leadership with Julia Lashay Israel at
Downtown Convention Center, (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Leadership Lessons for Scaling Your Business With Doug Walner at Lafayette Surgical Medical Office Building (2 p.m.)
- Comedy Night at Artmosphere
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- Health Care Job Fair at Cajundome (9 a.m. – noon)
- Kwri Roadshow: Shift into over thrive at Downtown Convention Center (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Artist Round Up & Application Group Work Sessions at Acadiana Center for the Arts (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Retirement Planning Seminar at Wildcat Brothers Distilling at Gator Cove (5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Legally Blonde – The Musical at Heymann Center (7:30 p.m.)
- Cajun Jam with Drew Simon at Blue Moon Saloon (8 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 19
- Oil & Gas, Transportation & Skilled Trades Career Fair at Cajundome (9 a.m. – noon)
- Intro to Startups at Opportunity Machine (2 p.m.)
- Ragin’ Cajun Women’s Basketball vs Old Dominion at Cajundome (6 p.m.)
- Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters at Rock’n’Bowl (7:30 p.m.)
- The Has Beans at Hideaway on Lee (7:30 p.m.)
- Zach Edwards & The Medicine at The Grouse Room (8 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 20
- Planetarium Show: The Sky Tonight at Lafayette Science Museum (4 p.m.)
- Cody Johnson and friends at Cajundome (7:30 p.m.)
- Trouble Down Teche at Hideaway on Lee (8 p.m.)
- Dusty Slay at Club 337 (8:30 p.m.)
- Louisiana Red at Rock’n’Bowl (9 p.m.)
- Jet Seven at The Ruins (9 p.m.)
- Burris + The Good Dudes with Derrick Savoie at The Grouse Room (9 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market at Moncus Park (8 a.m. – noon)
- Youth Mental Health Summit at Parc Village (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Yoga in the Forest at Acadiana Park Nature Station (10:25 a.m.)
- The Groundbreakers Youth’s Vision Board at The House of Freedom Church (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Ragin’ Cajun Women’s Basketball vs Arkansas State at Cajundome (2 p.m.)
- Club Nights at The Ruins (8 p.m.)
- Eddie Pepitone + JT Habersaat at Club 337 (8:30 p.m.)
- Nik-L Beer at Rock’n’Bowl (9 p.m.)
- Krossfyre at The Grouse Room (9:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Jan. 22
- Sunday Funday: Day Party at KOK Wings & Thighs (5 p.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie at Rock’n’Bowl (5 p.m.)
- Sheryl Cormier at Hideaway on Lee (7:00 p.m.)