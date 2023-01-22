LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Events this week in Lafayette include pasta-making classes, basketball, live music, and much more.
Below is a list of just some of the events held around Lafayette this week:
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Professional Learning for Teachers at Acadiana Center for the Arts (4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)
- Mardi Gras Pasta Making Class at Top’s Appliances & Cabinetry (6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Downtown Lunch & Learn: Acadiana Center for the Arts Vision 2030 at Esprit de Coeur (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Lafayette Public Library Bookmobile at Moncus Park (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Regenerative Agriculture & Sustainable Farming at Hideaway on Lee (5:15 p.m.)
- Trivia Night at Hideaway on Lee (7 p.m.)
- Trivia Night at The Ruins (7 p.m.)
- Songwriter Night Hosted by Myles Migl at The Grouse Room (9 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Ragin’ Cajun Men’s Basketball vs Troy at Cajundome (7 p.m.)
- Horace Trahan & Ossun Express at Rock’n’Bowl (7:30 p.m.)
- Barry Primo Variety Show at The Grouse Room (7:30 p.m.)
- Jam Night at Artmosphere Bistro (8 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 27
- Krewe of Victoria at the Cajundome (8 p.m.)
- Mia Borders at Hideaway on Lee (8 p.m.)
- Gangster reunion concert at Shobox (8 p.m.)
- Bag of Donuts at Rock’n’Bowl (9 p.m.)
- Scott H. Biram at Blue Moon Saloon (9 p.m.)
- Adam Leger Band at The Ruins (9 p.m.)
- Julian Primeaux at The Grouse Room (9:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Krewe Des Jeunes Amis at Cajundome
- Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market at Moncus Park (8 a.m. – noon)
- 2023 Vision Board Party at 2350 W Congress St. (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Ragin’ Cajun Men’s Basketball vs Georgia Southern at Cajundome (7 p.m.)
- Emo Gras featuring Cryrs at Shobox (7 p.m.)
- Comedy Tour with Pete Jr., Andy Gold, and Tre Lamb at Club 337 (8 p.m.)
- DJ Dance Night at The Ruins (8 p.m. – 2 a.m.)
- The Beau Young Band at Rock’n’Bowl (9 p.m.)
- Northside Eric and the Southside AllStars at Blue Moon Saloon (9 p.m.)
- Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco at The Grouse Room (9:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Jan. 29
- Fedora at Acadiana Center for the Arts (2 p.m.)
- World Leprosy Day Panel at Beausoleil Books & Whisper Room (2 p.m.)
- Travis Matte & the Kingpins at Rock’n’Bowl (5 p.m.)