LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Events this week in Lafayette include pasta-making classes, basketball, live music, and much more.

Below is a list of just some of the events held around Lafayette this week:

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Professional Learning for Teachers at Acadiana Center for the Arts (4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

at Acadiana Center for the Arts (4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) Mardi Gras Pasta Making Class at Top’s Appliances & Cabinetry (6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Friday, Jan. 27

Saturday, Jan. 28

Sunday, Jan. 29