LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will be home to another week of community events including yoga, community conversations, and more.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Tuesday, March 21 – Community conversations led by The Confidence Campaign, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Zen Den Lafayette, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 – Power gem fit camp, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 24 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – Kids running series, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here for more details



Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

For more information click here.