LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will be home to another week of community events including yoga, community conversations, and more.
Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:
- Tuesday, March 21 – Community conversations led by The Confidence Campaign, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 22 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Zen Den Lafayette, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 23 – Power gem fit camp, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, March 24 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25 – Kids running series, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Click here for more details
Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.
For more information click here.