LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A variety of events will be held at Moncus Park this week, including CrossFit and yoga.

With more than 100 acres of greenspace, Moncus Park has been putting on community events aimed to unite the community through tradition, celebration, and various events, and this week will be no different.

Here are this week’s upcoming events hosted at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, July 20 – adult outdoor fitness, hosted by CrossFit Acadiana , from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 – yoga in the park, hosted by The Space , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 – outdoor living and curb appeal, hosted by Louisiana Cares , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 – Lafayette farmers & artisans market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on what’s happening at Moncus Park, visit their website.