LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 100-acre greenspace will be home to a benefit concert, gymnastics, and more this week.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Youth gymnastics class, hosted by The Little Gym , 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 – Yoga in the park, hosted by GoodWolf Power Yoga , 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 – Healthy kids running series, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. More information on the five-week running program can be found here .

Saturday, Nov. 12 – Voices of Veterans, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. More information on the benefit concert can be found here .



Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

More information on upcoming events can be found on their website.