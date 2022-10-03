LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This week, Moncus Park will host storytime in the park, a drum circle, and more in addition to the recurring weekly events.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Monday, Oct. 3 – Fitness class, hosted by Lourdes Fitness , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Children’s storytime, hosted by Lafayette Public Library , from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 – Community drum circle, hosted by Autumn Lee Productions , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here is this week’s lineup for Food Truck Friday:

More information can be found on the Moncus Park website.