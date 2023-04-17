LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will be home to eight events this week, including Springfest, yoga, and a health and wellness program.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, April 19 – Garden talks with master gardeners, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 – Lafayette Public Library bookmobile, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 – Yoga in the park, hosted by The Space Yoga Studio , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 – Health & wellness program, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 20 – Power gem fit camp, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 21 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 – Springfest, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for Springfest details.



Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

For more information click here.