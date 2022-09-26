LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – From yoga to local food trucks, the 100 acres of greenspace at Moncus Park will be home to several events this week.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, Sep. 28 – Restorative Yoga in the Park, hosted by Wiseheart and Sage , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sep. 30 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on Moncus Park or the events, visit their website.