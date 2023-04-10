LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will be home to a native plant walk this week, along with several other community events.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Tuesday, April 11 – Native plant walk with Acadiana Native Plant Project , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Grace Bailey, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 – Power Gem Fit Camp, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

