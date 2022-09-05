LAFAYETTE. La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park is hosting another week full of community events including outdoor fitness, yoga, and much more.

Here’s what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, Sep. 7 – Adult Outdoor Fitness, hosted by CrossFit Acadiana , from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sep. 7 – Yoga in the Park, hosted by Little Creek Yoga , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 8 – Art class for Youth (ages 6-12), hosted by Happy Little Trees Acadiana , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 9 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 10 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 10 – Fit Camp Popup, hosted by Power Gem Lafayette , from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday, Sep. 10 – Plant Walk, hosted by Acadiana Native Plant Project, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on Moncus Park or their upcoming events, visit their website.