LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A kids running program, yoga and much more will take place this week at Moncus Park.

Here is what you can look forward to at the 100-acre greenspace this week:

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Little Creek Yoga , from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 – Community drum circle, hosted by Autumn Lee Productions , from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m

, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m Saturday, Nov. 5 – Healthy kids running series, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. More information on the five-week running program can be found here .



Here is this week’s Food Truck Friday lineup:

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

More information on upcoming events can be found on their website.