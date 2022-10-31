LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A kids running program, yoga and much more will take place this week at Moncus Park.
Here is what you can look forward to at the 100-acre greenspace this week:
- Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Little Creek Yoga, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 3 – Community drum circle, hosted by Autumn Lee Productions, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 4 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 5 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m
- Saturday, Nov. 5 – Healthy kids running series, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- More information on the five-week running program can be found here.
Here is this week’s Food Truck Friday lineup:
- Nina Creole
- Beignet Box
- Bon Frissons
- Alzheimer’s Association
- More information here
Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.
More information on upcoming events can be found on their website.