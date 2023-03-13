LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will be home to 10 events this week including a health and wellness program, yoga, and a native plant walk.
Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:
- Tuesday, March 14 – Why care about birds, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, March 14 – Native Plant Walk with Acadiana Native Plant Project, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 14 – Community Conversations led by The Confidence Campaign, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 15 – Garden Talks with Master Gardeners, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 15 – Yoga in the park, hosted by The Space Yoga Studio, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 16 – Health & wellness program, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Thursday, March 16 – Power Gem Fit Camp, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, March 17 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, March 18 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, March 18 – Kids running series, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.
