LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette’s Moncus Park will be home to several great events this week, from outdoor fitness and yoga to sign language classes.

Here’s what to look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Adult Outdoor Fitness, hosted by CrossFit Acadiana, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Gentle Hatha Yoga with Grace Bailey, hosted by Little Creek Yoga, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Outdoor Living and Curb Appeal with Landscape, hosted by Louisiana Cares, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 – Sign Language Class, hosted by Sign Language Specialties of Acadiana, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on what’s happening at Moncus Park, visit their website.