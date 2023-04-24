LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This week, Moncus Park will host a program called “Why care about birds,” along with yoga, a fit camp, and more.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, April 26 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Zen Den Lafayette , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 – Why care about birds program, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 – Power gem fit camp, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

