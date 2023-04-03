LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As another week of events at Moncus Park gets underway, the community will have the chance to participate in a drum circle, yoga, gymnastics, and more.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Monday, April 3 – Kids gymnastics, hosted by The Little Gym , from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 – Community conversations led by The Confidence Campaign, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Goodwolf Power Yoga Studio , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 – Power gem fit camp, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 6 – Community-wide drum circle, hosted by Autumn Lee Productions , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

For more information click here.