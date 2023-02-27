LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 100-acre greenspace will be home to yoga, a drum circle, and more this week.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, March 1 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Good Wolf Power Yoga Studio, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2 – Power Gem fit camp, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 2 – Community drum circle, hosted by Autumn Lee Productions , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – Kids running series, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here for more details

Sunday, March 5 – Pure Barre pop up, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This week’s Food Truck Friday lineup includes:

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

For more information click here.