LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This week at Moncus Park, you can join in on a community drum circle, grab a bite to eat from a local food truck, and more.

Here’s what you can look forward to this week at the 100-acre greenspace:

Thursday, Sep. 1 – Community Drum Circle, hosted by Autumn Lee Productions , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sep. 2 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 3 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on Moncus Park or this week’s events, visit their website.