LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Community events this week range from yoga and body care, to learning how to plant a rose garden.
Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:
- Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Yoga in the park, hosted by The Space Yoga Studio, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 17 – How do I plant a rose garden? hosted by Community Partners LA Cares, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 17 – Garden talks, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 18 – DIY body care, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 18 – Food Truck Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 19 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 19 – Healthy kids running series, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- More information on the five-week running program can be found here.
Food Truck Friday lineup:
- Taqueria El Mexicano
- ABG On Wheels
- Nina Creole
- Beignet Box
- Eat Fit Acadiana with mocktails and tastings
Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.
More information on upcoming events can be found on their website.