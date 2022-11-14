LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Community events this week range from yoga and body care, to learning how to plant a rose garden.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Yoga in the park, hosted by The Space Yoga Studio , 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – How do I plant a rose garden? hosted by Community Partners LA Cares , 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Garden talks, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 – DIY body care, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 – Food Truck Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Healthy kids running series, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. More information on the five-week running program can be found here .



Food Truck Friday lineup:

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

More information on upcoming events can be found on their website.