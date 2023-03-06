LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will be home to community conversations this week, along with several other community events.

Here is what you can look forward to this week at Moncus Park:

Tuesday, March 7 – Community Conversations led by The Confidence Campaign, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8 – The Lafayette Public Library Bookmobile, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8 – Yoga in the park, hosted by Grace Bailey, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 – Power Gem Fit Camp, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 – Kids running series, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here for more details

Saturday, March 11 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

For more information click here.