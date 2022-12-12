LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will be home to Christmas in the Park this week, along with several other community events.
Here is what’s happening this week at Moncus Park:
- Friday, Dec. 16 – Christmas in the Park, featuring Chubby Carrier, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 17 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m
- Saturday, Dec. 17 – Teddy Bear Tea, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (tickets)
- Saturday, Dec. 17 – Christmas in the Park, featuring Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 18 – Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (tickets)
- Sunday, Dec. 18 – Christmas in the Park, featuring Wayne Toups, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
For more information on the various Christmas in the Park events, visit the Moncus Park website.
Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.