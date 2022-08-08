LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This week’s events at Moncus Park will include a youth gymnastics class, a youth painting class, and more.

Here’s this week’s schedule at Moncus Park this week:

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Youth Gymnastics Class, hosted by The Little Gym of Lafayette , from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 – Art Class for Youth (ages 6-12), hosted by Happy Little Trees Acadiana , from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 – Food Truck Friday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Saturday Salutations, hosted by Zen Den, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information on what’s happening at Moncus Park this week, visit their website.