LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A gray, Chevrolet Surburban hearse stolen from Syrie Funeral home Monday night, was recovered Tuesday abandoned in a field.

The incident happened around 9pm Monday, according to funeral home director Bryan Syrie.

He said the thieves broke into the funeral home garage and stole the Surburban, then fled the area.

Syrie said it appeared the thieves used the vehicle to joyride and party as a strong odor of marijuana was detected at recovery.

He said someone reported seeing the hearse around 9 am Tuesday near Gloria Switch Road with an unknown male inside.

Police located the vehicle around 1 p.m. Tuesday abandoned in a field in Carencro on E.