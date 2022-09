LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police are searching for the men and women involved in a theft at a Lafayette garden store.

According to police, around noon Friday (09/16), several men distracted the employees at All Season’s Nursery while two women allegedly stole a money-filled safe from a secured location in the store.

The women got away carrying the safe under a jacket, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Lafayette Police or call 911.