LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a customer inside a local business and using the credit cards inside the wallet to make thousands of dollars of purchases.

According to police, the incident happened at the Albertson’s store in the 4400 block of Ambassador Caffery.

Police said they have camera evidence showing what appeared to be the suspect stealing the wallet straight out of the victim’s purse.

The credit cards, according to police, were then immediately used to purchase several gift cards at three different business locations, totaling $5,653,61.

If you know the suspect’s identity, you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous, police said.