LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for a man who they say stole copper tubing from a business on Commission Blvd.

Police say they burglary happened over a three night period between July 9-11, 2022.

Still images released by police appear to show the suspect arriving on a four-wheeler towing a small trailer.

He then gained entry to the fenced-in yard where he removed several feet of cooper tubing and fled the area, police said.







Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.