(Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Lafayette, La., using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
50. Carpenters
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $42,590
- #360 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,200
- Employment: 699,300
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)
49. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $42,710
- #90 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $45,490
- Employment: 20,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($66,390)
- Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($59,690)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($57,930)
48. Tax preparers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $42,940
- #146 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,710
- Employment: 62,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
47. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $43,190
- #390 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 840
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,280
- Employment: 402,870
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
46. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $43,380
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 750
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,830
- Employment: 10,580
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)
- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)
45. Maintenance workers, machinery
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $43,990
- #264 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,960
- Employment: 65,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)
- Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)
- Savannah, GA ($76,260)
44. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $44,360
- #385 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,040
- Employment: 103,730
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Madera, CA ($76,040)
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
43. Security and fire alarm systems installers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $44,470
- #161 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,150
- Employment: 68,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Eugene, OR ($70,940)
- Salem, OR ($68,640)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)
42. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $44,670
- #208 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 510
National
- Annual mean salary: $44,860
- Employment: 188,450
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)
- Decatur, IL ($60,740)
41. Private detectives and investigators
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $44,860
- #90 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,100
- Employment: 32,200
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Jackson, MI ($93,360)
- Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
40. Automotive body and related repairers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $45,420
- #312 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,430
- Employment: 137,120
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
- Ames, IA ($68,340)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
39. Self-enrichment teachers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $46,140
- #107 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $47,930
- Employment: 222,700
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
- Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)
38. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $46,360
- #485 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,300
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,230
- Employment: 503,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
37. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $47,000
- #127 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $44,580
- Employment: 549,200
- Metros with highest average pay:
- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($88,150)
- Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($80,420)
- Odessa, TX ($70,950)
36. Chefs and head cooks
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $47,470
- #308 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,740
- Employment: 101,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
- Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
35. Real estate sales agents
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $48,220
- #274 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,990
- Employment: 168,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Midland, TX ($100,060)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
- Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
34. Machinists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $49,340
- #153 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,130
National
- Annual mean salary: $47,800
- Employment: 360,340
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)
- Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)
33. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $49,640
- #113 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,430
National
- Annual mean salary: $46,690
- Employment: 397,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)
- Anchorage, AK ($71,840)
- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)
32. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $49,700
- #358 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,100
- Employment: 417,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
31. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $50,310
- #215 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,090
- Employment: 253,010
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
30. Advertising sales agents
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $50,400
- #204 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,040
- Employment: 110,040
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
29. Glaziers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $50,600
- #76 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,970
- Employment: 52,190
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)
- Salem, OR ($78,000)
- Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)
28. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $50,840
- #342 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 470
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,000
- Employment: 147,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
27. Crane and tower operators
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $51,660
- #165 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,010
- Employment: 44,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
- Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
26. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $51,990
- #46 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,440
- Employment: 105,400
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Huntsville, AL ($55,830)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)
- Wausau, WI ($55,060)
25. Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders — metal and plastic
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $52,280
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $39,800
- Employment: 134,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Mankato-North Mankato, MN ($54,510)
- Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($52,470)
- Lafayette, LA ($52,280)
24. Electricians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $52,370
- #345 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,550
- Employment: 656,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
23. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $52,600
- #395 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,280
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,010
- Employment: 1,427,260
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
22. Food service managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $53,000
- #405 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,000
- Employment: 197,010
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
21. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $53,660
- #320 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,210
- Employment: 219,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
- Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
20. Postal service mail carriers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $54,100
- #179 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $53,180
- Employment: 333,570
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Modesto, CA ($57,160)
- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
19. Detectives and criminal investigators
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $54,190
- #326 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,300
- Employment: 105,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
18. Postal service clerks
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $55,530
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,200
- Employment: 86,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
- Florence, SC ($59,360)
- Monroe, MI ($59,320)
17. Construction and building inspectors
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $56,660
- #275 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,470
- Employment: 113,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New Haven, CT ($121,510)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
16. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $56,890
- #146 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,600
- Employment: 53,420
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
- Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
15. Industrial machinery mechanics
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $57,140
- #242 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 710
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,350
- Employment: 385,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
- Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
- Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
14. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $57,530
- #172 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,400
- Employment: 50,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
- Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
- Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
13. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $57,840
- #361 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 660
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,490
- Employment: 977,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
- Boulder, CO ($101,630)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
12. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $59,840
- #432 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,180
- Employment: 122,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
11. Insurance sales agents
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $60,640
- #242 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,100
- Employment: 409,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $64,570
- #423 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 910
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,100
- Employment: 475,000
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
9. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $64,990
- #315 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,690
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,500
- Employment: 1,278,670
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
- Napa, CA ($92,620)
8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $65,870
- #226 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 800
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,800
- Employment: 599,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $66,250
- #329 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $74,410
- Employment: 114,930
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
- North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
6. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $70,790
- #201 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,040
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,990
- Employment: 614,080
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
5. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $71,140
- #57 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $77,610
- Employment: 40,480
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
- Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)
- St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
4. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $72,670
- #113 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,650
- Employment: 287,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
- Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $86,360
- #322 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,100
- Employment: 132,210
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $92,720
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,120
- Employment: 240,290
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
1. Commercial pilots
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $94,900
- #125 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,830
- Employment: 37,120
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
- Savannah, GA ($177,450)
Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1