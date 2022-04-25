(Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Lafayette, La., using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

50. Carpenters

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $42,590

#360 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 620

National

Annual mean salary: $54,200

Employment: 699,300

Metros with highest average pay: Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)



49. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $42,710

#90 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $45,490

Employment: 20,440

Metros with highest average pay: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($66,390) Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($59,690) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($57,930)



48. Tax preparers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $42,940

#146 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $52,710

Employment: 62,600

Metros with highest average pay: Anchorage, AK ($81,880) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)



47. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $43,190

#390 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 840

National

Annual mean salary: $55,280

Employment: 402,870

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)



46. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $43,380

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 750

National

Annual mean salary: $51,830

Employment: 10,580

Metros with highest average pay: Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840) West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)



45. Maintenance workers, machinery

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $43,990

#264 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $51,960

Employment: 65,240

Metros with highest average pay: Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890) Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690) Savannah, GA ($76,260)



44. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $44,360

#385 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $54,040

Employment: 103,730

Metros with highest average pay: Madera, CA ($76,040) Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)



43. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $44,470

#161 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $52,150

Employment: 68,920

Metros with highest average pay: Eugene, OR ($70,940) Salem, OR ($68,640) Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)



42. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $44,670

#208 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 510

National

Annual mean salary: $44,860

Employment: 188,450

Metros with highest average pay: Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140) Decatur, IL ($60,740)



41. Private detectives and investigators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $44,860

#90 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $60,100

Employment: 32,200

Metros with highest average pay: Jackson, MI ($93,360) Bakersfield, CA ($91,080) Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)



40. Automotive body and related repairers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $45,420

#312 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $49,430

Employment: 137,120

Metros with highest average pay: Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350) Ames, IA ($68,340) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)



39. Self-enrichment teachers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $46,140

#107 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $47,930

Employment: 222,700

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350) Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650) Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)



38. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $46,360

#485 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,300

National

Annual mean salary: $65,230

Employment: 503,390

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)



37. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $47,000

#127 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,110

National

Annual mean salary: $44,580

Employment: 549,200

Metros with highest average pay: West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($88,150) Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($80,420) Odessa, TX ($70,950)



36. Chefs and head cooks

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $47,470

#308 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $58,740

Employment: 101,490

Metros with highest average pay: Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020) Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)



35. Real estate sales agents

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $48,220

#274 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $62,990

Employment: 168,740

Metros with highest average pay: Midland, TX ($100,060) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880) Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)



34. Machinists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $49,340

#153 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,130

National

Annual mean salary: $47,800

Employment: 360,340

Metros with highest average pay: Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230) Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)



33. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $49,640

#113 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,430

National

Annual mean salary: $46,690

Employment: 397,550

Metros with highest average pay: Fairbanks, AK ($72,500) Anchorage, AK ($71,840) West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)



32. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $49,700

#358 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $61,100

Employment: 417,440

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500) Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)



31. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $50,310

#215 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $52,090

Employment: 253,010

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)



30. Advertising sales agents

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $50,400

#204 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $68,040

Employment: 110,040

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)



29. Glaziers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $50,600

#76 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $50,970

Employment: 52,190

Metros with highest average pay: Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840) Salem, OR ($78,000) Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)



28. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $50,840

#342 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 470

National

Annual mean salary: $57,000

Employment: 147,680

Metros with highest average pay: Fairbanks, AK ($86,740) Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)



27. Crane and tower operators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $51,660

#165 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $64,010

Employment: 44,060

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160) Syracuse, NY ($103,350) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)



26. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $51,990

#46 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $51,440

Employment: 105,400

Metros with highest average pay: Huntsville, AL ($55,830) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260) Wausau, WI ($55,060)



25. Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders — metal and plastic

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $52,280

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $39,800

Employment: 134,660

Metros with highest average pay: Mankato-North Mankato, MN ($54,510) Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($52,470) Lafayette, LA ($52,280)



24. Electricians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $52,370

#345 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,110

National

Annual mean salary: $61,550

Employment: 656,510

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090) Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)



23. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $52,600

#395 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,280

National

Annual mean salary: $62,010

Employment: 1,427,260

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)



22. Food service managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $53,000

#405 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $61,000

Employment: 197,010

Metros with highest average pay: Trenton, NJ ($91,320) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860) Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)



21. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $53,660

#320 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $73,210

Employment: 219,800

Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540) Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420) Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)



20. Postal service mail carriers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $54,100

#179 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National

Annual mean salary: $53,180

Employment: 333,570

Metros with highest average pay: Modesto, CA ($57,160) Bismarck, ND ($57,090) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)



19. Detectives and criminal investigators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $54,190

#326 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $89,300

Employment: 105,980

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210) Anchorage, AK ($127,070) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)



18. Postal service clerks

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $55,530

#51 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $51,200

Employment: 86,950

Metros with highest average pay: Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410) Florence, SC ($59,360) Monroe, MI ($59,320)



17. Construction and building inspectors

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $56,660

#275 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $66,470

Employment: 113,770

Metros with highest average pay: New Haven, CT ($121,510) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)



16. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $56,890

#146 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $67,600

Employment: 53,420

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220) Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)



15. Industrial machinery mechanics

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $57,140

#242 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 710

National

Annual mean salary: $57,350

Employment: 385,980

Metros with highest average pay: Fairbanks, AK ($85,900) Lake Charles, LA ($85,360) Anchorage, AK ($82,890)



14. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $57,530

#172 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $62,400

Employment: 50,660

Metros with highest average pay: Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380) Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070) Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)



13. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $57,840

#361 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 660

National

Annual mean salary: $70,490

Employment: 977,070

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810) Boulder, CO ($101,630) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)



12. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $59,840

#432 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $97,180

Employment: 122,310

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)



11. Insurance sales agents

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $60,640

#242 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 450

National

Annual mean salary: $69,100

Employment: 409,950

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470) Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)



10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $64,570

#423 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 910

National

Annual mean salary: $73,100

Employment: 475,000

Metros with highest average pay: Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)



9. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $64,990

#315 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,690

National

Annual mean salary: $73,500

Employment: 1,278,670

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660) Napa, CA ($92,620)



8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $65,870

#226 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 800

National

Annual mean salary: $66,800

Employment: 599,900

Metros with highest average pay: Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170) Lake Charles, LA ($97,910) West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)



7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $66,250

#329 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $74,410

Employment: 114,930

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700) Salinas, CA ($110,180) North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)



6. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $70,790

#201 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,040

National

Annual mean salary: $72,990

Employment: 614,080

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)



5. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $71,140

#57 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $77,610

Employment: 40,480

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090) Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900) St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)



4. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $72,670

#113 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $70,650

Employment: 287,150

Metros with highest average pay: Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200) Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)



3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $86,360

#322 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $105,100

Employment: 132,210

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170) Trenton, NJ ($144,620)



2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $92,720

#71 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $90,120

Employment: 240,290

Metros with highest average pay: Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860) Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)



1. Commercial pilots

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $94,900

#125 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $110,830

Employment: 37,120

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260) Savannah, GA ($177,450)



Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1