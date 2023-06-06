YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The long-awaited opening of a popular Lafayette bar’s second location is happening today.

The Tap Room’s second location is opening its doors June 6 at 3 p.m. The bar is coming to the Sugar Mill Pond neighborhood in Youngsville after their first location has thrived in River Ranch for years.

According to its Facebook page, the Youngsville location will be open at 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon Friday-Sunday. It promises a sleek design, drink specials, food, and good company.

The Tap Room is owned by local restaurant group Southern Hospitality Kitchens. Southern Hospitality Kitchens also owns popular Lafayette restaurants Pete’s, Social Southern Table & Bar, Marcello’s, and Charley G’s.