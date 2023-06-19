LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Come on down! America’s favorite game show is coming to Lafayette.

The Price is Right Live! will be at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on November 2.

Randomly-selected contestants will have a chance to play fan-favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel for a chance to win a share of more than $12 million in cash and prizes. Lucky audience members can even win prizes from their seat.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from the Heymann Performing Arts Center’s website.

The Price is Right airs weekdays on KLFY Channel 10.