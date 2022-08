Astronauts and experiments on the International Space Station work to make life better on Earth and help humanity explore deep into the cosmos.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible tonight for 6 minutes.

At approximately 8:53 p.m., with a 56 degree elevation, the ISS will be visible for about 6 minutes. It will appear at 10 degrees above NW. According to Spot The Station, “If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.”