SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The city of Scott proposed a one percent sales tax that is expected to be used to construct a new sewage treatment plant. This proposed tax will be on the ballot this election season.

The city sewer sales tax includes a plan to build a new $50 million-dollar sewage plant. Jan-Scott Richard, mayor of Scott, said the plant is over three decades old, and just like any piece of machinery, it’s time for a change.

“We’re talking about 34, 35 years that this plant has been operating and obviously we’ve seen a lot of growth in the last several years, but its just like any other mechanical piece of equipment; it runs out”, Richard said.

Richard said if the proposition does not pass, it could cause residents and business owners to have an increase in the water bills.

“Upwards of 50 million dollars, so it could be major major burden for our residents and our business owners if the tax would not have some success because we’d have to pass a rate increase onto both of them”, Richard said.

Richard said the city of Scott is growing quickly, and asked residents in the community to make the right choice when casting their ballots.

“We’re growing rapidly, and so this is just one of those small steps in the road,” Richard said. “We’d like to see the people make a sound decision.”

Mayor Richard encourages people to go to the polls and vote for what changes they would like to see in the city.