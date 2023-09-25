LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Here in Lafayette food lovers have a new place to eat as a popular Baton Rouge food chain makes their way to the Hub City.

The Chimes has officially opened their doors to the public to bring the good vibes and even better oysters. News Ten’s Zane Hogue was at The Chimes as their doors opened for the first time on Monday.

General Manager Johnathon Thiery says the good food and the good vibes are the perfect combination for an opening day.

“We feel that the vibe has been great, a lot of excitement in the area. If you follow on social media people seem to be excited. It’s been exciting and they’ve been great to us,” said Thiery.

After opening three successful locations in Baton Rouge and Covington, The Chimes has brought their fresh local seafood dishes and over 70 draft lines to Lafayette residents.

Serving everything from catfish to seafood lasagna, even cheese burgers; there’s something for everyone to love. And with a full oyster bar, the team at The Chimes is on a mission to impress.

If you want to stop by and get your own oysters, you can stop by The Chimes located at 1400 Camellia Blvd, Lafayette any day of the week from 11a.m. to 11p.m.