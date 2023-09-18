LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the 50th anniversary of the Bayou Classic, organizers have developed the “Bayou Classic Road Show” to spread the excitement across the state.

The Bayou Classic is the iconic gridiron matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. The classic HBCU matchup will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this classic, a road show will be traveling to many cities across Louisiana leading up to gameday. The road show will be arriving to Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the AT&T store located at 3211 Louisiana Avenue, Suite 100, Lafayette.

The event is open to the public and promises a family-friendly atmosphere with music, games and giveaways.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information about Bayou Classic, the Road Show tickets and hotels, fans can visit here.