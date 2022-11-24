LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Thanksgiving is usually a time when people come together and share what they are thankful for. However, at St. Joseph’s Diner, volunteers and staff are thankful they get to serve those in need.

This Thanksgiving holiday St. Joseph’s Diner is feeding the hungry and homeless. Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana told News 10 that St. Joseph’s Diner feeds the community every day, but on Thanksgiving, it allows them to share what it means to be thankful for being able to feed those in need.

“This is something we do every day of the year, but Thanksgiving Day is a day of celebration of that community of just reminding all of us that we all a part of that same humanity,” Broussard said.

Serving Thanksgiving meals for the first time since covid, volunteers and staff prepare food for those who need something to eat this holiday.

Broussard said that it’s thrilling to get back to providing meals for the community, especially those who have nowhere to go.

“Being back inside serving that thanksgiving meal prepared by volunteers and served to those who need it the most, we’re just so thrilled,” Broussard told News 10.

St. Joseph’s Diner offers extended lunches every day starting at 11:30 a.m. and Broussard said that St. Joseph’s Diner is a place for people to come and get a meal free of charge all while connecting with others.

“This is a place where they can feel connected back with those in the community.”

For some people who might not be able to be with family during this time, St. Joseph’s Diner offers a free meal and a community to be with this holiday.