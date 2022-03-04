LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Teurlings Catholic High’s Special Olympics track and field events are back.

Charles Courville says it’s the first event since the pandemic began in 2020.

“We’ve been having this event for 30 to 40 years now,” said Courville. “2019 was our last one.”

Courville describes the annual event’s temporary halt as heartbreaking.

“It kind of leaves a hole in you,” he said. “Our volunteers get so much out of urging our athletes on. Our athletes get a sense of normalcy when they are competing in our Special Olympic events.”

He says the Special Olympics track and field event is an open door for opportunity for everyone involved.

“We give opportunity to our athletes, volunteers and our Special Olympics family.”

Courville says the event will consist of normal track and field events with added activities. He encourages the community to go out and support the athletes. The event will be held Saturday, March 5 at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.