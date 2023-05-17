LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A threat of violence on Friday by a student at Westminster Christian Academy in Lafayette has led to an arrest, police said.

Gabriel J. Guillory, 19, of St. Martinville has been charged with one count of terrorizing (felony offense) and booked into The Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, authorities said. Bail information has not been released.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Division were alerted to a subject who made threats of violence via social media, directed towards the staff of the school, authorities said.

In an email on Tuesday, WCA President Ray Casey called the incident “a highly inappropriate, inflammatory, and potentially threatening social media post directed at our faculty by a student upset over not receiving an award at our academic awards ceremony.”

Casey said that officials determined the threat was not credible, but it did result in “the immediate and permanent removal of the student from the campus, non-participation in or attendance at our graduation ceremony, and prohibited access to the WCA Lafayette campus or any WCA school sponsored events.”

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).