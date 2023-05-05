LOUISIANA (KLFY)– Planet Fitness is offering high school teens a way to keep their heart rate up this summer. Starting May 15, teens ages 14 to 19 will be eligible for a High School Summer Pass. This pass will be valid until August 31.

The High School Summer Pass allows teens to work out at any of Planet Fitness’s 2,400 locations free of charge. This includes the four locations in Acadiana.

Teens can sign up for their pass ahead of May 15 by visiting PF’s pre-registration page or signing up at a PF location. All teens under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian electronically or in-person. Once the waiver is signed, teens may work out alone.

Teens will only be allowed to use their free pass to workout at the location at which they are registered. This pass will include full access to equipment and free classes offered at select Planet Fitness locations.

To register in person, visit your nearest Planet Fitness.

