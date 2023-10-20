LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of the victims of a shootout in Lafayette on Oct. 9 has died, authorities said.

Two juveniles who were arrested in connection with the gunfight have had their charges upgraded to first degree murder and principal to first degree murder, according to Lafayette Police.

The incident, which was caught on video, involved two subjects who had agreed to meet-up for an exchange. During the meet-up a disagreement arose, guns were drawn and both were shot. One was taken to the hospital before police arrived, the other after. Both were listed in critical condition, police said.

Officials said the victim who died was 16 years old. Both suspects are juveniles and so have not been identified.

