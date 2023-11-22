LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Sydney “Sid” Williams will be sharing a piece of Lafayette Parish with Pasadena, California on Jan. 1, 2024 for the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda, according to an announcement made by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

This is the third year Louisiana will be participating in the parade. The Lafayette musician and longtime owner of El Sido’s Zydeco & Blues Club will be representing the musical culture of Lafayette Parish, aligning with this year’s parade theme: “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

Louisiana’s 2024 Rose Parade float will showcase a huge Mardi Gras jester, fleur‐de‐lis,

second‐line inspired umbrellas, and a plethora of purple, green and gold. Attendees can expect to see a Louisiana Mardi Gras being represented on the float with performances from notable artists like Grammy‐nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton .

Other participants joining Williams on the Louisiana float include:

Katrice Lacour, Zydeco musician

Curtis Doucette, Jr., lead developer of renovations at Dew Drop Inn

Kasia Trepagnier, actress/producer

Kennidy Elizabeth Ann Peavy, 2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras

Jordyn Finlyn Kelley, 64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen

Laura Jane Kirkpatrick, Miss Louisiana’s Teen 2023

Zharia Lemar, Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII

Destiny Wilrye, 2023 Miss Ragley Heritage and Timber Festival

“Lafayette Travel is pleased to partner with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Office of

Tourism for the 2024 Rose Bowl ‘Celebrating a World of Music’ Parade,” Benjamin Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, said. Not only is Sid Williams a musician, but he is a larger‐than‐life personality who has done so much for our community. Through El Sido’s he gave many musicians opportunities along the way, and welcomed visitors from around the world with a hospitality that was second to none. We are proud to have Sid there and know he will represent us well.”

Louisiana’s float was made possible through the collaborative efforts of convention and

visitors’ bureaus and tourism boards from across the state. There are eight premier sponsors, including Lafayette, of the float.

“Louisiana is a perfect fit for the theme of music. Music is a part of our culture, from Mardi Gras

to our festivals, to our daily lives. We will kick off our new marketing campaign, Year of Music, in

2024 with this parade and we know we’re going to put on a show the audience will never forget,” Nungesser said. “Our riders this year represent the celebratory spirit of Louisiana and our performers are bringing authentic Louisiana flare.”

The parade will broadcast worldwide at 8 a.m. PST.

If you’re interested volunteering to help decorate the 2024 Louisiana float in Pasadena, visit the Explore Louisiana website.

