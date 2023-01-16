LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Around 12:21 this morning, LPD officers responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Guilbeau Rd.

According to Lafayette Police Sergeant Robin Green, following the shooting, officers in the area saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, leading LPD officers in a chase.

Once in the 400 block of Marilyn Dr., two people exited the vehicle and tried to evade officers on foot. K-9 officers were able to track one suspect, which led to an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was shot once. According to Louisiana State Police, his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police also found one victim at the scene of the shooting on Guilbeau Rd. with one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

LPD is investigating the initial shooting, and state police are leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Both investigations are active and ongoing at this time.