LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have arrested a man who they say burglarized dozens of storage units on W. Pinhook Road.

This incident occurred over the weekend, police said.

Gunner Conquest, 24 of Lafayette is accused of breaking into 66 self-storage units at Life Storage and removing items from the units.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said Conquest was arrested and charged with 66 counts of burglary.

He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $132,000 bond.

In addition to the burglary charges, Green said, Conquest was also charged with four counts of vehicle burglary that occurred in the Glynwood and Glyndale areas and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives are waiting on other victims to notify them about their thefts and the value of the contents taken, Green said.