SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested in connection to multiple fires being set.

Dustin Turner, 31, has been arrested by Lafayette Fire Investigators after he allegedly set multiple fires.

On Tuesday, Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the 3000 Blk. of Mills St. due to a boat fire.

The fire was put out and firefighters observed a camper on the property which had also been burned recently, which lead investigators to be brought onto the case.

Investigators believe the camper was set on fire around 3 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

Investigators identified Turner as the suspect and booked him into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility with the charge of simple arson.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.