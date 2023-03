LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police and Lafayette Crime Stoppers are asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a simple robbery.

According to authorities, the suspect below allegedly committed a simple robbery by stealing $199.54 from the register at a Dollar Tree located at 2001 NW Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

Courtesy of Lafayette Crime Stoppers Courtesy of Lafayette Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.