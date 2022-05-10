LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some job-seekers at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) job fair told News 10 that surging inflation is forcing some employees to request higher pay from their current employer, find better-paying jobs with acceptable benefits, or create multiple streams of income.



The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which has caused the prices of everyday necessities to skyrocket.

Bryan Antony, who is disabled and seeking employment, said that inflation is affecting him because his disability benefits don’t provide him with enough money to support himself.

Kimberly Dean said she’s urgently looking for a job after losing hers while on family leave.

Both Antony and Dean said that although inflation rates have a negative impact, there is always a bright side.

“It will make people not as complacent on a job,” Dean said.

“It definitely could be a good thing because it will help you to manage money,” Antony said. “If you can’t handle what you’re making now. How are you going to handle it when you’re making more?”