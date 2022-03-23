CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) As of February 21, more than 700 motorists were caught speeding through Carencro school zones.

According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson warning citations were issued to violators.

The chief says penalty fines started going out as of Monday, March 21.

Chief Anderson states that some people don’t realize, especially those just traveling through, that there are children who walk to school and their safety is important.

Joekerro Sion of Carencro lives near one of two schools with school speed zone photo enforcement.

“If the ball rolls out, the kid will get bumped trying to chase after the ball. They’ve been speeding. They probably need to put up some speed bumps or something,” Anderson stated.

Chief Anderson says during 30 days of monitoring hundreds of warnings were issued.

“They gave out more than 700 warnings; with about 45% of those being at 20 miles per hour over the school zone speed limit. We’re hoping in our efforts here, with this new initiative we can lower those speeds in the school zones. In turn, make it safe for children to go to school here,” Anderson explained.

The chief explains that as of Monday, March 21 the photo enforcement company started sending out civil penalty fines.

“These fines do not go on your record. The fine amount is significantly lower than a regular speeding ticket,” the chief added.

“It’s a good idea. Look, they’re speeding right now,” resident Sion stated.

The civil penalty fines range from $188 to $267 for up to 20 miles per hour beyond the school zone speed.

The chief wants the public to know the cameras will only issue tickets during the regulated school speed zone times.