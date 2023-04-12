LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A fight in Lafayette ends with a stabbing and a Sunset man under arrest.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Doiron Dr. around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning in reference to a stabbing incident. A preliminary investigation revealed that two people were involved in a verbal argument that later became physical. One of the people produced a knife and stabbed the victim and then fled on foot. The suspect was later located and arrested.

Shelby Johnson, 32 of Sunset was arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder. Johnson was booked into the the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.